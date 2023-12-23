EDUCATION MINISTER REITERATES RELIGIOUS TOLERANCE IN SCHOOLS

The Minister for Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, has emphasized that inclusivity and religious tolerance in educational institutions in Nigeria remain the Hallmark of democratic ideals.

Professor Mamman was responding to a media inquiry on stories making the round that some primary and secondary schools in the country are forcing religious prayers and songs on students in their schools even expelling students who refuse to submit to such religious activities.

Prof Mamman – Education Minister

This was on the occasion of the Ministerial session of the high-powered 67th National Council on Education policy meeting held in Lagos starting on December 11 2023.

The Minister stressed the need to bridge the gap between policies and implementation if the education sector is to experience positive progress.

The 5-day policy convergence had in attendance Commissioners for education from the 36 States of the federation and other stakeholders in the education industry.