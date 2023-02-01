“Educating Every Nigerian Child Our Priority – Stanbic IBTC Trustees”

Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, through the Stanbic IBTC Education Trust (SET), has made assisting Nigerian parents and guardians secure their children and ward’s academic future one of her top priorities. SET is a flexible and easy investment plan with long-term benefits that support parents and guardians striving to provide quality education for their children and wards.

With SET, parents and guardians can ensure the payment of their children and wards school fees as education-related expenses are directly effected to the institutions of learning be it elementary to tertiary levels. This action ensures that unforeseeable events do not cause a disruption in their education which may negatively impact their future.

Education trust funds are invested in conservative type instruments and professionally managed and administered by a reputable Corporate Trustee and Fund Manager.

Parents and guardians can also nominate their children and ward’s SET accounts as a beneficiary for their life insurance policies a clear example is the Group Life Insurance Policy. Situations like this would ensure that the portion allocated to each child’s SET account is received and utilized for the child’s education. This has proven to be extremely beneficial if the child is a minor (under 18 years of age) or still in school.

Speaking about the positive impact of SET on the Nigerian child, Mr. Charles Omoera, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, said that the organisation understands the significant impact of quality education on every child and the positive effect it will have in shaping their future.

Mr. Omoera urged parents and guardians to put in place SET for their children and wards to help them address any adverse circumstances likely to halt their education. He stated that parents and guardians must always strive to give their children and wards quality education, to position them for rare opportunities attached to the benefits of having quality education.

Stanbic IBTC Trustees remains committed to ensuring that Nigerian children have access to quality education from elementary to tertiary education to help develop their minds and contribute meaningfully to society.