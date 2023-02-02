Edo State Records 132 Cases Of Lassa Fever, 16 Deaths

Prof. Akoria Obehi, the State Commissioner for Health, announced in Benin City on Wednesday that Edo State had seven more confirmed cases of Lassa fever.

Two people have died in Edo as a result of Lassa Fever, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 16.

“We have continued to witness a steady rise in the number of confirmed cases and deaths from Lassa fever with seven new cases confirmed in three local councils in the state.

“We now have a total of 132 confirmed cases with 16 deaths from the disease,” the commissioner said.

“With the new data, Edo now has a case fatality rate of 12 percent, which reinforces the need for residents to be cautious and comply with laid down preventive guidelines to stay healthy and protected from this common enemy of mankind.”

She stated that the majority of the deaths recorded in the state are of people who were ill but did not seek medical attention until they developed complications.

Obehi urged residents to “take responsibility to work with the ministry of health, observe preventive measures, and report early symptoms suspected of being malaria or any other sickness that presents like malaria so that proper care can be provided.”

Etsako West, Esan West, and Esan North East have the most confirmed cases of the virus, with 51, 34, and 27 confirmed cases, respectively.

Etsako East has four, Esan Central has three, Ovia North East has three, Esan South East has two, Owan East has two, Akoko Edo has two, Oredo has two, and Etsako Central has two.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to containing the disease and protecting residents, noting that approximately 40 people, including 28 adults and 14 children, who had been diagnosed with the disease were still being treated at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

They are currently receiving medical care and responding to treatment, according to the Commissioner.