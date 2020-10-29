Edo State Police Parades 106 Suspected Looters, Escaped Prisoners

October 29, 2020 31

The Edo State Police Command has paraded 106 people for allegedly participating in the looting that took place in the state last week.

Also on parade at the state police command were 10 prisoners who escaped during the prison break that took place in the state as well as 10 other people accused of engaging in other criminal offences.

The Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo said that the police remain committed to restoring peace and orderly conduct in the state.

“It will interest you to know that some of these criminal elements who escaped from Oko Prisons, Benin prisons here were also arrested,” Kokumo said.

“We have a total of 10 escapees from here. All the guns we are seeing here are the guns we recovered.”

But speaking to journalists, one of the suspects said he did not out from the prison.

He explained that when he heard people shouting freedom, the cells were opened which forced everyone to come out on that fateful day.

Source: Channels TV