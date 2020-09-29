Edo State Labour Leaders, Civil Society Reject Suspension of Strike by NLC

September 29, 2020 27

Labour leaders and members of the civil society in Edo State have rejected the decision of the national leadership of the organised labour to suspend its planned nationwide strike.

Led by the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State, Sunny Osayande and Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Marshall Ohue, the labour members occupied the King’s Square Arena in Benin City the state capital in protest.

According to the displeased labour members, the decision to suspend the planned strike action was hurriedly taken by the national leaders without consultation with the National Executive Council (NEC) members and key stakeholders across the country.

Osayande told Channels Television that the recent action of the national labour leadership weakens the labour movement in Nigeria, noting that, “We cannot continue to remain in the hands of the few who will mortgage our conscience because next time when we call on our labour leaders, they will not believe is us or the struggle.”

They lamented that the action of the labour leadership belittles there efforts, as well.

“We are supposed to be the voice of the common man on the street,” TUC leader, Ohue said.

They, therefore, insisted that the government should revert to the old fuel and electricity prices and fix the nation’s refineries immediately.

The organised labour in the wee hours of Monday suspended its strike scheduled for today (Monday) after a meeting between labour leaders and the Federal Government.

This was contained in a communique read by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

The decision to suspend the strike followed an agreement reached between both parties and averts a nationwide strike which would have grounded economic activities in the country.

Organized labour, however, stressed that the strike was suspended not called off and it could be recalled if the government doesn’t hold up its end of the deal made at this meeting in the next two weeks.

Source: Channels TV