Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki Joins PDP

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has formally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his recent resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was received by the leadership of the party led by the state Chairman of the PDP, Hon Tony Aziegbemi.

Governor Obaseki expressed happy as he registered as a member of the PDP: “I am happy this afternoon to inform you that I have now decided to be a member of PDP.

“PDP in my view has demonstrated and has shown that the party believes in justice and fairness”

“Today I am here to do the formality of registering as a member of this great party. I know as I take the membership card in this party, I automatically become the leader by the constitution”. He stated.

The governor promised Edo PDP victory, “I assured all of you that I am to provide the leadership that will take that the party to victory”.

In the same vein, the chairman of Edo State PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbemi was very excited and said that the party is looking toward the governor Obaseki for good leadership.

Breaking News! The governor of Edo State, H. E. @GovernorObaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people. #EdoIsPDP. @officialKolaO pic.twitter.com/GV36MSYrGx — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) June 19, 2020

Source: VON