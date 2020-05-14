Edo State Government Extends COVID-19 Curfew by 14 Days

The Edo State Government has extended the curfew in the state for an extra 14 days.

This follows the continuous spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement on Wednesday said the curfew, which is effective between 8 pm and 6 am daily, was extended to limit movement within the state at night.

According to him, “The Edo State Government has extended the curfew in the state for another 14 days, starting from May 13, 2020.

“The time for the curfew remains from 8 pm to 6 am, daily. This is in furtherance of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

“Government reiterates that only those on essential duty are allowed movement within this period.”

The commissioner urged Edo residents to continue to adhere to regulations against the spread of the virus, including regular handwashing with soap under running water or use alcohol-based sanitizer; wearing facemasks while in public, and avoiding gatherings of more than 20 persons.

Source: Channels TV