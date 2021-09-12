Edo Receives Second Batch Of AstraZeneca Vaccines

September 12, 2021 186

The Edo State Government has received the second batch of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to strengthen the government’s efforts at protecting more citizens against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive Secretary of the Edo State Primary Healthcare Agency, Dr Julie Erhabor, disclosed this to journalists at Benin Airport, when she led the state’s COVID-19 team to receive the vaccine from the Federal Government.

Erhabor said on August 20, 2021, the state received 11,696 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine and has now taken delivery of additional 40,000 doses to cater for more people.

She said, “We just received 40,000 more doses of Astrazeneca vaccine. We got additional doses today (Saturday). Hopefully, before the end of this month, we should be able to exhaust these 40,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine that we received from Abuja.”

Erhabor reiterated the state government’s commitment to containing the pandemic through the vaccination of more Edo citizens.

She explained that the government had intensified the second phase of the vaccination exercise across all communities in the state to enable it to achieve herd immunity against the virus.