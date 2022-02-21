fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAINING

Edo Govt To Provide Easy Access To Quality Education

February 21, 20220137
Edo Govt To Provide Easy Access To Quality Education

Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State said that the state government will commence prosecution of parents and guardians of out-of-school children in the state.

The Governor said it was part of measures to take all children off the streets and improve access to education.

He made this known during the Edo State Education Policy Town Hall meeting held in Benin City.

The governor said his administration is committed to ensuring that all children in Edo have access to quality education.

He said, “I have directed the Ministry of Gender and Social Development to take up the issue of child rights very seriously. We have also mandated them to take up the issue of street begging so seriously. We will not accept street children in Edo; there are so many of them who are not in school.

“Every child in Edo must be in school; hence, we will not accept the ugly trend of children loitering the streets during school hours.

“Going forward any child found begging on the streets of Edo will be taken to one of our rehabilitation centres. We are collating the data of out-of-school children and their locations. We are working with the Department of State Services in this regard.

“I am using this opportunity to let parents and guardians know that, as part of our policy, if we find any child out of school, the parents or guardian will be arrested and prosecuted,” he added.

The Governor of Edo State said, “I am not worried about sustainability; it is you that will sustain what we are doing. So, with the right citizens’ participation, we can sustain the reforms that we have started. It is not an Obaseki reform, it’s an Edo reform.”

He continued, “We have to ask ourselves, must we continue with this culture of certificates? Because that is what is driving the issue of miracle centers; people are just after the certificate. A certificate is supposed to be evidence of learning; a certificate that is not backed by knowledge is not worth it.

“So, how do we, as a people, begin to lay less emphasis on degrees, and more emphasis on the outcome of learning?

“I think it is this penchant for degrees and certificates that is driving the problem. Now, we have so many people with degrees and no work.”

BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth Contracts COVID-19

About Author

Edo Govt To Provide Easy Access To Quality Education
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

EDUCATION & TRAININGJOBS
May 10, 20180199

EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (5 Positions)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) is an independent examinations body that provides and conducts qualitative examinations for ca
Read More
February 4, 20140242

Lawrence & Leigh Releases Details Of Training On Hospitality Courses

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   In its bid to help train employees of hospitality outfits to deliver quality services to their customers, Lawrence & Leigh, a management training
Read More
March 10, 20160230

Aregbesola Renames All Tertiary Institutions in Osun State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Governor of Osun state, Governor Rauf Aregbesola has renamed all tertiary institutions, with the state-owned university Osun State University UNIOSUN na
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.