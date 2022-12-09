Edo Govt Okays Enrolment Fee For Primary 6 Examination

The Edo State Government has authorized school heads to collect fees per candidate for online upload/registration of students for the 2023 Middle Basic (Primary 6) Certification Examination.

The government has also approved fees for the 2023 Middle Certificate Examination enrolment and practicals.

The fee for uploading/registering for the 2023 Middle Basic School (Primary 6) Certificate Examination is N500 per candidate, while the fee for practicals and enrolment for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination is ₦1000.

This was stated in a statement signed on Friday by Dr. Oni Ekhosuehi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, on behalf of Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, Commissioner for Education.

“This is to notify parents/guardians and the general public that the Honourable Commissioner for Education has graciously approved the sum of ₦500 (Five Hundred) naira only per candidate to be collected by school heads for the online upload/registration of their pupils for the 2023 Middle Basic (Primary 6) Certificate Examination,” the statement read.

“Arising from the above, any school head who flouts this directive will be sanctioned.”

“This is to notify parents/guardians and the general public that the Honourable Commissioner for Education has graciously approved the sum of ₦1,000 (One Thousand) naira only per candidate to be collected by school principals for the online upload of their students for the enrolment and practicals for the 2023 Middle Certificate Examination,” said the Permanent Secretary.

“Arising from the above, any school principal who flouts this directive will be sanctioned accordingly.”