Edo Governorship: Over 2,000 Delegates To Vote in PDP’s Primary Election

At least 2,200 statutory delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will vote in the party’s governorship primary election for the Edo State Governorship poll.

The party announced this in a statement on Wednesday, a day before it conducts the exercise to select its governorship candidate for the September 19 election.

It explained that the delegates for the primary included party members selected from all wards across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“The Electoral Guidelines for primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) provides that, for the purpose of nominating the party’s candidate for the office of governor of a state, each ward chapter of the party shall elect three ad-hoc delegates at a Special Ward Congresses, at least one of whom shall be a woman.

“Similarly, each of the Local Government Areas shall elect a national delegate for the same purpose,” the PDP Directorate of Organisation and Mobilisation said.

According to the party, both categories of delegates along with others will participate in the special state congress for the nomination of the governorship candidate of the party.

“In compliance with the above, and in keeping with its promise of a transparent, free, fair and credible primary, the NWC hereby publish the underlisted members of the PDP in Edo State as Delegates that will nominate the governorship candidate of our party ahead of the September 19, 2020, Governorship Election in Edo State,” it added.

However, the names of 18 members of the Executive Committee in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state were left out of the list.

The PDP primary in Edo will hold on Thursday, after it was earlier shifted from June 19 and 20 to June 23, and later to June 25.

Among the aspirants in the exercise include the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, who is seeking re-election for a second term in office.

One of the PDP aspirants who had picked up the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms had stepped down for the governor.

Source: Channels TV