Edo Governorship Election: Obaseki Runs Unopposed For Primary Election As Opponent Steps Down

Mr. Kenneth Imasuagbon, the only Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirant vying for the ticket of the party with Governor Godwin Obaseki in Thursday’s primary has announced his withdrawal from the race.

Though, Imasuagbon has stepped down from the contest where 2,229 delegates will choose the PDP gubernatorial flagbearer, voting will still go on for affirmation of Obaseki’s candidacy.

All is set for voting to begin at the Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City.

Details later..

Source: THISDAY