Edo Governorship Election: Ize-Iyamu Launches Campaign Manifesto Themed ‘The Simple Agenda’

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has officially launched his campaign manifesto titled: the simple agenda.

Performing the launch at his campaign office in Benin City today, Pastor Ize-Iyamu reiterated that the 50-paged document is his covenant with the people of Edo state which can be used to access his performance if given the opportunity to serve as governor of the state.

He further explained that his simple agenda is one that is specific, measurable, accurate, reliable, and time-bound.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Benin City has adjourned the trial of the All Progressives Congress candidate in the Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize Iyamu, and four others to July 14.

Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu is facing eight counts of money laundering to the tune of N700 million reportedly deployed to prosecute the 2015 Edo State governorship election.

Other defendants in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), are former Deputy Governor of Edo, Lucky Imasuen; immediate past chairman of the PDP in the state, Dan Orbih, and two others.

At the resumption of trial on Tuesday, the first defendant Mr Ize-Iyamu failed to appear in court due to illness.

His counsel, Charles Edosomwan presented a medical report to the court to validate his claim, while hoping that his client would be in court on the adjourned date.

