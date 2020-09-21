Edo Governorship Election: INEC Commends Stakeholders over Successful Poll

By
- September 21, 2020
- in NEWSLETTER, POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
INEC

Chairman, Independent, National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, commends stakeholders who made Saturday’s Edo state governorship election a success.

Yakubu gave the appreciation while winding down INEC  Situation Room on the Edo Governorship election in Abuja on Sunday.
The chairman reminded all stakeholders that there was no respite yet for all as the attention would be shifted to Ondo where another governorship election would be holding on Oct. 10.
He said that  three weeks after that, it would be the series of by-elections in 11 States, on Oct. 31.
 Yakubu challenged all INEC staff members and participants in the conduct of elections in the country to prove that the success in Edo was not a fluke by the standard in the conduct of elections.

