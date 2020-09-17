Edo Governorship Election: INEC Begins Distribution of Sensitive Materials to LGAs

Ahead of the Edo State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday, began the distribution of sensitive materials to the 18 local government areas of the state.

Addressing journalists at the premises of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Benin, venue of the distribution exercise, the Head of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in the state, Timidi Wariowei, said that the distribution commenced with the farthest local government areas.

He said: “So far, we have loaded about vehicles for 11 local government starting from Akoko-Edo, Etsako Central, Owan East and Owan West, among others.

“Some have gone and others are completely loaded and are sorting out their security escort and very soon, materials will move to all the local government.

“From the local government, the materials will move to Registration Areas Centres (RACs) and from there to polling units and voting points on Saturday morning.

“We are fully ready for the election. This is the high point of our preparation, the moving of materials from the CBN to all the local government areas. As you can see, one of the vans loaded with sensitivity materials is just leaving the premises of the CBN, Benin.”

Source: THISDAY