Edo Dry Port To Handle Exportation Of Non-Oil Products

April 2, 20210111
The Edo dry port will serve as a channel for the exportation of non-oil products without the need to send the products to Lagos State.

This disclosure was made by the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AMES-Edo Inland Container, Charles Akhigbe to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Akhigbe noted that the group was in talks with stakeholders including Chambers of Commerce and Manufacturers Associations.

He said, “We are entering into contracts with Chambers of Commerce, Manufacturers Associations as well as individuals to start exportation of non-oil products from Edo via the inland dry port.

“Exporters of Agricultural products within the Edo region do not need to go to Lagos anymore because everything about exportation can be done at the dry port.

“The DEW initiative being driven by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council will ensure that exporters operate under one roof to get certification for their products.

“Once the product meets the necessary export standards, it will be packaged and loaded into a container and conveyed straight to the nominated shipping line.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

