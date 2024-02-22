Edo Deputy Governor, Farmers Association Commend Mmobuosi Holdings For Building Food Processing Plant

Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon Philip Shaibu has commended the efforts of Mmobuosi Holdings, founded by Dozy Mmobuosi, on the ongoing construction of a multi-billion-naira foods processing plant in Onicha-Ugbo, Delta state.

Shaibu made this known during the inspection tour of the plant site, which he conducted along with other prominent people across the country, on Thursday, February 15.

He stated that Nigeria needed to become a productive economy, saying the only way the country could deal with the rising cost of forex is for the country to become an exporter of finished products, not just an importer of goods and services.

“We have to deal with the issue of insecurity and must guarantee food security for our people. Because a hungry man is an angry man. We must consciously put all our resources, time, and energy into production and getting enough food for our people,” he said.

He noted that the first step to building a sustained supply network for locally processed food is to support Nigerian farmers and make farming more attractive as a career.

He said, “Farming is unattractive in terms of the way people perceive farming in Nigeria, especially the small-scale farmers. We see farmers as hungry and poor, rather than where farmers are the richest guys. Go to Texas, farmers are the richest. Now we have to create the setting to attract the younger ones to farm, cluster these farms, deal with the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, and also get processing companies to follow.”

Shaibu further voiced his support for the proposed construction of a new processing food plant, touting its potential to significantly benefit the state.

“This is a welcome development and a good thing for Delta State and I also want the Delta state government to support it in terms of infrastructure. I am so happy and excited to be part of this project and I want others to partner and join in this to fund it sufficiently in terms of infrastructure and human capital” Shaibu advised.

Leading the team on the tour of the site, Mr Mmobuosi, founder and former CEO of Tingo Group, announced that the plant being constructed has been leased to Tingo Foods, through its parent company, Tingo Group, for a period of 20 years. He added that that, when completed, the factory would produce several consumer food products, including rice, cashew milk, chocolate, vegetable oil, beer, noodles, biscuits, juices, tea, and tomato paste, among others. It would also have a capacity for 300,ooo tonnes of grains reserves and storage.

Also speaking at the event, President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Dr Farouk Mudi, expressed gratitude to Mr Mmobuoisi for his longstanding support of Nigerian farmers, particularly in 2023 when Tingo, under Mmobuosi stepped in to fund the planting season when the Central Bank of Nigeria did not. He noted that the food processing facility is a project of great significance to Nigerian farmers.

“What Dozy is building here has long been a dream for the Ministry of Agriculture. Dozy is here today doing it in his home state, and we are indeed proud of it,” Mudi said.

In his remarks at the conclusion of the tour, Mmobuosi said the project would help to actualize the vision of the Nigerian government towards food security and diversification of the economy. “This Tingo Foods Processing Plant is not just a facility; it represents a catalyst for economic empowerment and community development,” he said.

Groundbreaking at the site commenced in February 2023, with initial work starting in July 2023.