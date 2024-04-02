Militant Leader, Iyere Seeks To Become Edo Governor 6 Years After His Arrest Over Dud Cheque

One Kennedy Iyere, who’s widely known as a Militant Leader in Edo, is seeking supports for his bid to succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki of the state in the September gubernatorial election.

Iyere, who was dragged before Magistrate Folashade Botoku of the Igbosere’s Magistrate Court in Lagos, for presenting a dud cheque, is reportedly striving to be on the ballot.

Iyere, according to multiple reports, presented the dud cheque to the management of Oakwood Park Hotel in the Lekki area of Lagos, after using their facility for a party on Friday, October 6, 2017.

He was said to have ran away from Lagos to Abuja immediately after committing the crime over fears of being caught.

Luck, however, ran out on him when the management of Oakwood Park Hotel reported the matter to the police, who swung into action, and arrested Iyere in Abuja, from where he was brought to Lagos, and arraigned in court.

Six years after being charged with felony over the issuance of the dud cheque, Iyere is heading to the polls to secure votes in the Edo State governorship election scheduled for later this year under the Accord Party.

Describing Iyere’s bid to contest for Edo Governor as desperate, the majority of Accord Party members are now calling for his withdrawal in the forthcoming election, saying he lacks the credibility to represent them in the poll.

Comrade Curtis Ugbo, a prominent member of the party, is among the vocal critics of Iyere’s candidacy, leading calls for his withdrawal.

Ugbo’s stance is rooted in a firm belief that Iyere lacks the essential credibility and integrity required to represent Accord Party, and lead Edo State.

In a scathing critique, Ugbo, who accused Iyere of owing him alongside other Accord Party members millions of naira, labeled the latter as a fraudster that has repeatedly demonstrated a blatant disregard for ethical conduct.

Ugbo also accused Iyere of attempting to deceive and outsmart both the party leadership and the electorate, painting a damning picture of a candidate whose ambitions are driven by self-serving interests rather than genuine public service.

“Iyere is a fraud, plain and simple,” remarked Ugbo. “He thinks he can outsmart everyone, including the electorate, but we cannot allow such a charlatan to represent our party and lead our state. We need leaders of unquestionable integrity and moral standing, not individuals with a history of deceit and financial misconduct.“

Ugbo’s plea for the withdrawal of Iyere’s candidacy resonated with other party members, highlighting widespread concerns about the potential consequences of nominating him.

Echoing Ugbo’s concerns, one Sandra Ogbebor called on the leadership of Accord Party to substitute the candidacy of Iyere, describing him as a chronic debtor.

Alleging that Iyere borrowed a whopping sum of N3 million from her, Ogbebor said the latter is unworthy to govern a state, as he lacked empathy and care for people.

“This man (Iyere) came to me to loan him the money meant for my child’s school fees, which I did as I thought he’s a man of integrity. Little did I know that he’s a conman, and fraud,” she added.

Iyere was also alleged by other party faithful to have approached the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to secure the code that would enable him to put his name as the flag bearer of the party.

“It’s only the National Chairman of our party that has the jurisdiction to apply for the code, and use it. But Iyere went to INEC in his desperate bid to outsmart everyone. Thankfully, his dubious deeds were detected,” another party member who spoke on a condition of anonymity, stated.