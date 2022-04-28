fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHCOMPANY PROFILENEWSLETTER

Eden Life Expands To Kenya And Acquires Lynk 

April 28, 20220122

Eden Life, Africa’s first home concierge services scheduling platform, has acquired Lynk, the former technology company connecting informal workers to job opportunities across Kenya.

The strategic acquisition, brokered by Enza Capital, sees Eden Life expand into Kenya and leverages Lynk’s successful platform that connected informal workers with end-users through automated job matching and standardised processes… 

Launched in Nigeria in 2019 with a vision to connect busy professionals with concierge services, Eden Life offers its users a subscription service that delivers high-quality chef-cooked meals, laundry services, home cleaning and a new additional beauty & wellness service for users in Nairobi.

Available on Google Play and the App Store, the tech-powered ‘concierge of comfort’ aims to remove the barriers to finding reliable household services in Nairobi, building on its success in Lagos –  where the service has an 80% retention rate during the course of the last twelve months with MoM growth at 15%. The app’s robust architecture has enabled Eden Life to deliver more than 150,000 services in Nigeria since launching.

As well as being able to select the specific chore they need to carry out, Eden Life’s user-focused platform allows users to continually give feedback on all aspects of service delivery from quality to user experience.

The app has also been built to aggregate data based on customer preferences and offer suggestions based on prior experience, and includes additional features such as delivery time tracking, payments and billing, and user notifications that provide users with visibility and trust. The chores are overseen by “Gardeners” – the highly trained professionals who work with Eden Life service providers and end-users to ensure a seamless service. 

Lynk was launched in 2015 and during its time in operation facilitated over 150,000 jobs, transferring US$ 4.5M to more than 2,000 workers across 4 main verticals – Beauty & Wellness, Cleaning & Care, Installation, Repair & Maintenance, and Furniture & Decor.

Adversely affected by COVID-19 lockdowns in the past two years, the company’s key investor connected Lynk’s founders with Eden Life and coordinated a strategic acquisition – accelerating Eden Life’s expansion into Nairobi through Lynk’s established customer base. 

Akinyi Ooko-Ombaka, Country Lead at Eden Life Kenya, commented: “It’s truly exciting to continue the phenomenal legacy of the Lynk platform and be part of the evolution in recreating smart-service delivery solutions for busy Nairobians to manage their work-play lifestyle. The combination of the technology that powered Lynk to empower informal workers and the data-rich Eden Life app presents an immense opportunity to grow not just the menu of services, but also the number of people who can benefit from the platform.”

Nadayar Enegesi, Co-Founder at Eden Life and Co-founder at Andela, added, “We’re thrilled to build on the incredible growth we’ve achieved in Nigeria and to bring the Eden Life philosophy to connect quality service providers with consumers in a whole new way. Combining our platform with the knowledge and market experience of Lynk is a real dream matchup and we’re excited to work with our new team of world-class colleagues.”

The post-pandemic working life has seen more people working longer hours, leaving them with limited time to get key things done around the home. Eden Life is focused on disrupting the home services market by making life easier for the chronically time-poor tech-native professionals and executives, allowing them to channel their time into more productive activities as well as affording them more quality leisure time. 

“Lynk leveraged technology to pioneer an industry in East Africa that provided training, support, career growth and income for thousands of informal workers since inception, and we are enthusiastic about this development. Eden Life’s proven track record of delivering quality home services in Nigeria, while now leveraging on what Lynk has built in Kenya, reinforces the positive trend and opportunity that increasingly exists in major urban centres across Africa.” said Mike Mompi, General Partner at Enza Capital. 

Nigerians To Enjoy 5G Soon, MTN Plans Launch
Related tags :

About Author

Eden Life Expands To Kenya And Acquires Lynk 
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Police NEWSLETTERSOCIETY
February 24, 20200563

Anti-SARS Protest Rocks Sagamu over Alleged Killing of Remo Stars Player

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There is currently tension in Sagamu, one of the biggest cities in Ogun State, after angry young men and women took to the streets on Monday to register the
Read More
Home decor Tips FEATURESNEWSLETTER
December 1, 20190664

Home Decor Tips for Small Home Spaces

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Use light colours Light colours can make the room appear bigger. Using a light colour makes space feel open and airy. Give way to hidden storage Multi-funct
Read More
Hushpuppi Alleges DCP, Abba Kyari Accepted Bribe Offer To Arrest Co-Fraudster In $1.1m COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
July 12, 20200450

Nigerian’s Use Dubai to Launder Money – Report

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A new report has identified Nigeria as one of the major countries whose citizens use Dubai, the economic capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to laund
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.