ECOWAS Suspends Guinea Over Coup

September 9, 20210129
West Africa bloc Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has decided to suspend Guinea following a recent coup in the country, Alpha Barry, Burkinabe Foreign Minister revealed on Wednesday after a virtual crisis summit.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that ECOWAS condemned the coup d’état that took place in the Republic of Guinea Conakry on Sunday.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will also send a mediation mission to Guinea on Thursday, Barry said in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou.

This suspension comes after Guinean special forces led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya seized power on Sunday and arrested president Alpha Conde, sparking international condemnation.

Cande’s rule

Conde had come under increasing fire for perceived authoritarianism.

The 83-year-old became the first democratically elected president in 2010 and was re-elected in 2015.

But last year, he pushed through a new constitution that allowed him to run for a third term in October 2020.

The move sparked mass demonstrations in which dozens of protesters were killed. Conde won the election but the political opposition maintained that the poll was a sham.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate.

