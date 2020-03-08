ECOWAS Parliament Set to Appoint New Speaker

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Parliament is set to elect new Speaker, as the Fifth Legislature holds inaugural session in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The Fifth Legislature of the Community Parliament is expected to be inaugurated by the Chairman of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, Mahamadou Issoufou, the President of Niger Republic.

A new Speaker will be elected at the five-day inaugural session of the Fifth Legislature of the regional parliament which commences on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The emergence of the new Speaker, expected to be parliamentarian from Sierra Leone, is based on a rotational system in alphabetical order in accordance with Article 15 of the Supplementary Protocol establishing the Parliament, which necessitated the Fourth Legislature electing Moustapha Cissé Lô from Senegal.

The new speaker will serve for four years.

