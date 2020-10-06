ECOWAS Lifts Sanctions on Mali

October 6, 2020 20

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has lifted the sanction placed on Mali after the overthrow of the civilian government by the country’s military.

The regional bloc had imposed wide-ranging sanctions on the country following the 18th August military coup, which toppled the government of former President, Ibrahim Keita.

The Chairman of ECOWAS and Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo, announced the lifting of the sanctions following the announcement of Mali’s 25-member Transition Government on Monday.

The 18-month transition government is headed Col. Bah Ndaw (rtd), 70, with military junta leader, Col. Assimi Goita as vice President and former Foreign Minister Moctar Ouane as Prime Minister.

The position of National security, defence, National Reconciliation and Regional Administration in the new government are all headed by military offcers

Akufo-Addo, however, called on the Mali government to comply with other demands by the regional body, including the dissolution of the ruling military Council and release of detainees.

“The political transition will last 18 months starting from 15 September, 2020. Once a civilian led transition is put in place, ECOWAS will support the Republic of Mali towards the restoration of constitutional order, in line with its relevant Protocol.

“Sanctions will be lifted when the Transition President and the Prime Minister are effectively designated. The Heads of States and Government took note of the recent nomination and swearing-in of Mr. Bah N’daw as a civilian President of the transition. They congratulate the President of the Transition and express ECOWAS Support for the implementation of his mission.

“The Heads of State and Government also took note of the nomination of Mr. Moctar Ouane, a civilian, as Prime Minister of the Transition. The nomination of the President and the Prime Minister of the Transition should lead to the formation of the government.

“Taking into consideration these important decisions for the normalization of constitutional order in Mali and in view of the need to support this process, the Heads of State and Government decide to lift the sanctions imposed on Mali. They call on all bilateral and multilateral partner to also support Mali,” Akufo-Addo added.

Source: THISDAY