ECOWAS Inaugurates Fifth Legislature, Elects New Speaker

The Fifth Legislature of the Economic Community of West African States Parliament has been inaugurated in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The Chairman of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, Mahamadou Issoufou, who inaugurated the fifth legislature called for concerted efforts by the ECOWAS Community to tackle the COVID 19 Virus which poses threat to the economy of the region.

Issoufou who is the Nigerien President expressed worry about the mounting challenges the region is contending with especially insecurity and called on ECOWAS member countries to close ranks to defeat the menace.

Right economic policies

He urged the newly inaugurated parliamentarians to encourage their countries to initiate the right economic policies, to achieve the region’s quest to have a Single Currency.

Meanwhile, Sidie Mohamed Tunis of Sierra Leone has been elected as the new Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament for the Fifth Legislature.

While Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives elected as the First Deputy Speaker of the Community Parliament and the Second Deputy Speaker, Boucary Sani Malam Chaibou from the Niger Republic.

The third Deputy Speaker is Aklesso Atcholi from Togo, while the fourth Deputy Speaker is Adja Satu Camara Pinto from Guinea Bissau.

The fifth Legislature inaugurated on March 9, 2020, will end its four years mandate on March 8, 2024.

Nigeria’s 35 member legislators to the Fifth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament is led by the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives Ahmed Idris Wase, who is the first Deputy Speaker of the Community Parliament.

A total of 115 parliamentarians were inaugurated.

Source: VON