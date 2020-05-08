ECOWAS Denies Claims of Receving COVID-Organics From Madagascar

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, has dissociated itself from reports of a donation of a coronavirus herbal cure, COVID-Organics from Madagascar.

“We wish to dissociate ECOWAS and its health institution, West Africa Health Organization, WAHO, from this claim and inform the general public that we have not ordered the said CVO medicine,” a statement issued by the Organisation on Wednesday may 6 read.

However, Malagasy president Andry Rajoelina said donations had been made to the 15-member ECOWAS bloc.

Bissau’s herbal delivery

According to reports, Guinea-Bissau took delivery of The controversial Malagasy virus cure days ago, confirming the arrival of the medicine in West Africa.

At the handing over ceremony to the country’s officials, the packaging of the drugs reportedly had flags of all countries in the bloc.

“Bissau has agreed to deploy to neighbouring countries,” Rajoelina said.

The statement from ECOWAS stressed that the body was not against traditional or herbal contributions to health challenges but that it was only ready to support and endorse products that had been scientifically tested and proven.

It added that WAHO remained in contact with WHO, Africa CDC, and other international stakeholders in seeking a scientific search for COVID-19 cure.

The WHO has, however, warned against untested Covid-19 cures.

Source: VON