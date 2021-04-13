ECOWAS Decries Extortion In West African Countries

April 13, 2021 51

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) spotlights the issue of extortion prevalent in the West African sub-region perpetrated by immigration officials at ports.

This was noted by the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Mr. Sidie Tunis, on Monday during a visit to communities in the Bomi County in Liberia.

Tunis called on ECOWAS member countries to work collaboratively to bring an end to the prevailing extortion observed at ports and other entry areas in the West African region.

In his statement, Tunis urged all citizens of West African nations to be law-abiding wherever they are.

He said, “One of the reasons why we always have our delocalized meeting is to bring to the notice of authorities the ECOWAS protocol on free movement of persons and goods and the issue of immigration officers.

“Extortion is just one of the challenges we have as a region and it is not just here in Liberia but it also happens in Sierra Leone and Guinea and in other countries of the sub-region.

“These are all part of the challenges that we are having.

“We would need to work collectively as a parliament and as an institution to be able to bring this to the attention of the authorities so that we can stop it.

“While I am here in Liberia I will definitely meet with the minister in charge of immigration, the ministry of interior and justice and bring to their attention the complaints we have just heard at the border areas.

“I also urge you all to be law-abiding when you are in another country. Do not commit any crime or run into trouble.

“It is our responsibility as lawmakers to promote integration and your responsibility as citizens to be law-abiding.”