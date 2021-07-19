ECOWAS Creates Network For Broader Trade, Investment Within Region

July 19, 2021 144

Member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have created a platform for a more expansive trade network between countries within the region.

This disclosure was made in a statement by Vice President Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement noting that the new framework is called the Trade Promotion Organisations (TPO) Network.

Osinbajo was quoted to have said, “The network must present a trustworthy platform for cross-learning and the sharing of knowledge and information assets.

“The vision of our Heads of State and Governments in resolving to establish this network (TPO) is to build a more robust and broader economic space for trade and investment.

“A major part of that effort is that the network serves as a platform for businesses and trade promotion agencies in our region to share knowledge and business opportunities, and develop trade capacity in our region.

“The combined experience of the TPOs that form the network is mind boggling.

“Second is our confidence in your resilience and commitment, which assures us that beyond the tunnel of those obvious challenges lies the bright light of a new era of trade prosperity for the people of the West Africa region and, indeed, the continent.”

Leading the ECOWAS TPO Network is the Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Segun Awolowo, while the Chief Executive Officer of the Cote d’Ivoire Export Promotion Organisation, Guy M’Bengue, serves as the vice president.