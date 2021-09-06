ECOWAS Condemns Guinea’ Coup d’état

September 6, 2021 145

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the coup d’état that took place in the Republic of Guinea Conakry on Sunday.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo who serves as the Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in a statement condemned the coup. He also revealed that the body (ECOWAS) demands the immediate and unconditional release of President Alpha Condé, as well as others, arrested.

“ECOWAS notes with great concern the recent political developments which occurred in Conakry, Republic of Guinea. She condemns with the greatest firmness this coup attempt on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

“ECOWAS demands respect for the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, the Professor Alpha Condé, and his immediate and unconditional release, as well as that of all the personalities, arrested.

“ECOWAS reaffirms its disapproval of any unconstitutional political change. She asks the defense and security forces to remain in a posture Republican and expresses its solidarity with the Guinean people and Government,” Akufo-Addo stated.

Heavy gunfire was heard near the Presidential Palace in Conakry, the country’s capital, on Sunday evening.

