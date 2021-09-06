fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALNEWS

ECOWAS Condemns Guinea’ Coup d’état

September 6, 20210145
ECOWAS Leaders Seek Debt Cancellation

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has condemned the coup d’état that took place in the Republic of Guinea Conakry on Sunday.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo who serves as the Chair of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in a statement condemned the coup. He also revealed that the body (ECOWAS) demands the immediate and unconditional release of President Alpha Condé, as well as others, arrested.

“ECOWAS notes with great concern the recent political developments which occurred in Conakry, Republic of Guinea. She condemns with the greatest firmness this coup attempt on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

“ECOWAS demands respect for the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, the Professor Alpha Condé, and his immediate and unconditional release, as well as that of all the personalities, arrested.

“ECOWAS reaffirms its disapproval of any unconstitutional political change. She asks the defense and security forces to remain in a posture Republican and expresses its solidarity with the Guinean people and Government,” Akufo-Addo stated.

Heavy gunfire was heard near the Presidential Palace in Conakry, the country’s capital, on Sunday evening.

.

About Author

ECOWAS Condemns Guinea’ Coup d’état
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 28, 20150258

Pipeline Attacks: Vandals Steal 50% Of Nigeria’s Gas

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has revealed that the nation loses a whopping 50 per cent of its gas production on each occasion of  gas
Read More
COVERForeignINTERNATIONALNEWS
April 8, 20161183

‘Shame on you, I am not dying’ – Says Mugabe

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Thursday accused potential successors for wishing him dead and told the ruling ZANU-PF supporters to unite against for
Read More
FG Assures Of 5G Deployment, Says Work Is Underway COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
January 18, 20210296

Foreign Diplomats Required To Obtain NIN, Says FG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Foreign Diplomats who will be residing in the country for more than two years are being required to hold a national identity number (NIN). This is contained
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.