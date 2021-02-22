fbpx
Economic Recovery Of Nigeria Is Steady – Osinbajo

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Economic Recovery Of Nigeria Is Steady – Osinbajo

February 22, 2021027
Economic Recovery Of Nigeria Is Steady - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated that Nigeria’s economic recovery is “a steady one”.

He credited the steady economic growth to the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) initiated by the federal government.

The VP’s remarks were contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Laolu Akande.

He said that the goal of the ESP was to ensure that a deep recession is averted and money is spread across the country after the “economic fallouts” spurred by the pandemic.

Osinbajo said, “The plan is aimed, among others, at preventing a deep recession and putting cash in the hands of Nigerians after the economic fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Right from the 2020 third quarter, the economy was already on a rebound. The latest fourth-quarter figures show that indeed, the recovery of the Nigerian economy is a steady one.

READ ALSO: NCAA Lifts Ban On Boeing 737 Max Aircraft

“Like we explained late last year after the release of the third-quarter figures, the ESP, which was a calculated intervention by the Federal Government, is driving the Nigerian economy in the right direction – upwards.

“Nigerians can expect more because the administration is unrelenting in its determination to pursue the steady recovery and growth of our economy.”

What is the Economic Sustainability Plan?

On June 24, 2020, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) as developed by the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC).

The ESC is chaired by Osinbajo and has an array of members including the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, and cabinet ministers.

The goals of the plan include creating a financial stimulus package for the country’s economy.

Noting measures to improve oil and non-oil revenues of the government and cut back on extra budgeting.

Support MSMEs and creating more jobs, among other things.

It is funded by Special FGN Accounts, the CBN, external bilateral/multilateral sources, among various other sources.

About Author

Economic Recovery Of Nigeria Is Steady – Osinbajo
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 30, 2014042

FG Okays N25.9bn For River Benue Dredging

The Federal Government has approved N25.9 billion contract for the  dredging of River Benue. The contarct which was awarded to Messrs Oyins Oil and Gas Limited, is designed to enhance critical parts a
Read More
August 16, 2016059

Nigeria/Pakistan Trade Volume Soars to $900million

The volume of trade between Nigeria and Pakistan has reached more than US$900million from US$500million recorded in 2015. This revelation was made during the 70th Independence Day celebration of Pakis
Read More
May 21, 2015442

NSE Report: Investors Lose N58 Billion, As All-Share Index Drops

The stock market on Wednesday, experienced a dip in trades causing investors to lose N58 billion. The twin market performance measures – the NSE ASI and market capitalisation – dropped by 0.50 per cen
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon