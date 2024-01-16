Economic Outlook 2024: NGX Emphasizes Capital Markets as Catalyst for Growth

In a recent Board Strategy Retreat, Bismarck Rewane presented the Economic Outlook for 2024, focusing on investment opportunities and risks. The Nigeria Exchange Group (NGX), a pioneer market operator, outlined its goals as a vital player in the country’s economic landscape.

NGX, having transitioned from a Lagos-based fringe player to a global entity, now operates as a demutualized profit-making organization. It manages multiple asset classes, indices, and operates through three subsidiaries: Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO).

The role of capital markets, particularly the stock market, was emphasized as a catalyst for growth. The stock market facilitates the mobilization of savings, debt and equity capital market activities, promotes public ownership, ensures corporate governance, and supports collective investor schemes.

