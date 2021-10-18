Economic Frustration, Misery Forcing Youths To Leave Nigeria — Moghalu

October 18, 2021 125

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has stated that economic frustration and misery are part of the reasons pushing youths out of Nigeria.

Moghalu stated that he is running for the office of the president in 2023 to build a country they can come back to.

The technocrat turned politician recently joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to pursue his presidential ambition.

Moghalu who spoke on a Channels Television programme on Sunday stated that although his children are based abroad, they look forward to coming back to Nigeria.

He said: “My family has always been international by virtue of my career and my kids all want to come home to Nigeria.

“That is why they encourage me in my political career because they feel that if I can win, I can lead the creation of a Nigeria to which they can return.

“Look at young people in this country, everyone wants to go, leave the country because there is so much misery, so much economic frustration.

“And I don’t blame them for leaving. My heart goes out to those young people. I want to lead the creation of a new Nigeria to which they can return.”

Moghalu stated that he saw the option of joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 — but he realized both parties do not possess what he wants in order to actualize his vision for Nigeria.

He said: “I do not believe that the Nigerian political leadership class is sincere or capable of changing this country for the better.

READ ALSO: We Have Repaid Over N1bn Of Collected Loans For Rail Project – Amaechi

“In 2019, I had the opportunity to join the PDP or the APC but I advised myself to introduce my vision to Nigerians and take a long-term approach to my political career.

“Because I did not feel satisfied just going in to become part of the system that feeds fat on the commonwealth of Nigerians. If I join APC or PDP today, I have gone to take care of myself.

“The vision I have for the people, I do not think these parties are able to accommodate it, I don’t think they are able to execute it.

“So we must build an alternative to them and educate the voters towards that alternative.”

The former CBN deputy governor also advised against division along ethnic lines, adding that he is keen on helping to foster unity in the country.

He added: “This is one of the reasons I am in politics, seeking the presidency. I would love an opportunity to unify our country and demonstrate to all of us that we can be bigger than the sum of our past, that this country’s diversity can be managed for success.”