fbpx
Economic, Financial Viability Should Guide Nigeria’s Restructuring – AfDB President

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Economic, Financial Viability Should Guide Nigeria’s Restructuring – AfDB President

February 24, 2021034
Economic, Financial Viability Should Guide Nigeria’s Restructuring - AfDB President

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has stated that the restructuring of Nigeria should be guided by economic and financial viability, which he cited as necessary for political viability.

He made the remark while delivering a public lecture in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The public lecture titled ‘Toward a New Nigeria From Federal Fatherism to a Commonwealth’ was delivered virtually from the base of the African Development Bank in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

READ ALSO: Access Bank Prepares Start-ups For Funding, Expansion

Adesina stressed the need to diversify the source of financing for states across Nigeria, noting that Nigerians in Diaspora remitted $24 billion in 2019, which accounted for half of crude oil exports.

The AfDB President also called for a better way of supporting states in financing critical infrastructure.

He charged states to focus on turning their resources into wealth, based on their areas of comparative advantage.

Adesina suggested that resources in each state should be managed by the States, while they pay federal taxes and royalties to the Federal Government.

About Author

Economic, Financial Viability Should Guide Nigeria’s Restructuring – AfDB President
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Police Rescues Kidnapped RCCG Pastor COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
August 4, 2019081

Police Rescues Kidnapped RCCG Pastor

Ogun State Police Saturday said they had rescued the remaining four pastors of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) abducted on Thursday. A terse statement by the spokesman of the state police
Read More
March 8, 20151574

Major Business Investment To Flow Into Nigeria From Europe

There are strong indications that major business investments will flow into Nigeria from several European countries. These anticipated investments will come despite of the nation’s economic cris
Read More
Ruggedman ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTERVIDEOS
June 15, 20190125

Rugged Man Violently Attacked in the UK

Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, known professionally as Ruggedman, has been attacked by four unidentified men in a restaurant in London. The afro-beat legend posted the 38-minute clip of the attack on his
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon