Econet Global Commences Construction of Nigeria’s Biggest Data Centre

December 14, 2020027

Pan African businessman and Econet Group Chairman, Strive Masiyiwa, revealed that his Africa Data Centres has started construction of Nigeria’s biggest Data Centre.

Strive Masiyiwa said “We recently acquired a 5 Acre piece of land in Lagos, where we are starting construction of one of the largest buildings in the city. In Data Centre terms it will be the single largest Data Centre in Africa outside South Africa.

“Architects and engineers have been working for months, and now the contractors are about to start work. Our Lagos facility will make it possible for Nigerians to get more Cloud services cheaply. It will drive investment into Nigeria, and help create thousands of hi-tech jobs!

“In a few weeks, I hope to post [exclusively] on Sasai Watch, design of the building, and video. I will be coming to Lagos to see construction progress early next year and also for the opening Ceremony of phase 1 later in the year! I will invite many of you to the opening ceremony.”

Africa Data Centre [ADC] is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liquid Telecom, which is itself majority-owned by Strive Masiyiwa’s investment group.

ADC is now Africa’s biggest Data Centre company, a new high tech industry which supports Cloud computing services for big international companies, telcos, and banks. ADC first built a Data Centre in Nairobi Kenya, before making several acquisitions in South Africa. It has another major facility in Kigali Rwanda. It is also undertaking projects in Egypt and Ghana.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

