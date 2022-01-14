fbpx

Ecobank Restates Commitment To African Trade Deal

January 14, 2022088
Ecobank Nigeria Limited has made a statement saying it is committed to being a partner of choice in Africa for export trade.

The Executive Director, Corporate Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Kola Adeleke, said in a statement that the bank had put structures in place to enable exporters to exploit the opportunities in the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He said, “Our unique positioning in 33 African countries enables us leverage our extensive network to reduce the number of financial partners and relationships in executing trade.

“We own the switch connecting countries where we operate across Africa. This centralized switch enables easy integration. We possess knowledge of the local markets in which we operate resulting in unparalleled financial advisory.

“We offer real-time settlement across Africa and our customers enjoy instant transfers across 33 African countries. Ecobank has a reputation for developing innovative products as the bank has won us several international, regional and local awards and we aspire to be the gateway to pan-African payments and trade.”

