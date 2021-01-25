fbpx
Ecobank Nigeria Secures 10-Year Subordinated Loan

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Ecobank Nigeria Secures 10-Year Subordinated Loan

January 25, 2021020
Ecobank Nigeria Secures 10-Year Subordinated Loan

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, ETI, the parent of the Ecobank Group on Monday announced that its Nigerian subsidiary has secured a N50billion loan.

The credit facility, according to the bank, is 10-year bilateral subordinated loan.

In a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications at the bank, Adenike Laoye, stated that the bilateral funding provides stable medium-term liquidity to the balance sheet of Ecobank Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Bank Fines Reached $15.13 billion In 2020

It would also positively improve its balance sheet ratios, especially the capital adequacy ratio by circa 300 basis points.

Ecobank said the transaction proceeds would be deployed to support Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) and small corporates.

Related tags :

About Author

Ecobank Nigeria Secures 10-Year Subordinated Loan
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

December 4, 2014043

193 Inmates Of Ado-Ekiti Prison Recaptured By NPS

The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) has been able to recapture 193 out of the 435 inmates that escaped as a result of the attack on the Ado-Ekiti prison last Sunday. The spokesperson of the prison serv
Read More
October 15, 2014047

Access bank, MoneyGram Unveil Outbound Money Transfer Service

Access Bank, in collaboration with MoneyGram has launched the outbound money transfer service in Nigeria. According to the companies, the newly launched MoneyGram outbound money transfer service, labe
Read More
Retirement Savings Account INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER
November 2, 20200738

Lagos State Pays ₦1.3 billion into Retirement Savings Account of 246 Retirees

LASG has paid about ₦1.3 billion into the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) of 246 retirees. Lagos State Government (LASG) has paid about ₦1.3 billion into the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) of 246 r
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon