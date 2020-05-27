Ecobank Named Most Innovative Bank in Africa

Global Finance has named Ecobank as the most innovative bank in Africa. The announcement was made at the eighth Global Finance annual awards, the Innovators 2020, honoring entities that regularly identify new paths and design new tools in finance. At the virtual awards announcement, European Editor at Global Finance and Lead, Global Finance Awards evaluation team, Anita Hawser, noted that companies recognised stood apart.

In his remark, Ecobank Group CEO, Ade Ayeyemi, said: “We are pleased to be recognised as the ‘Most Innovative Bank in Africa’ by Global Finance.

“This attests to the strength of our brand in multiple countries across Africa, our unique pan-African platform, and our innovative banking products and solutions made possible by the success of our digital transformation journey.

“With a larger African footprint than any other bank operating in West, Central, East and Southern Africa, Ecobank is the only bank that has banking operations that spans 33 African countries, operating a truly integrated African network.

“That is one unified integrated Ecobank Mobile Banking App, that works seamlessly across all 33 operating countries in Africa; one Ecobank Omni and omni lite serving multinationals and SMEs in Africa; one Rapidtransfer app that breaks down country borders and allows the diaspora community send money directly to their loved ones, instantly and affordably across Africa; one Ecobank online banking platform that can be easily accessed across 33 African countries.”

The Ecobank Group’s unique and largest pan-African platform was designed to help unlock the opportunities in the continent, for the benefit of the continent, through standardisation, thereby enabling regional integration, and trade and investment across borders.