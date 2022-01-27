fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEBRAND WATCHNEWSLETTER

Ecobank Gets Stable Outlook From Fitch Ratings

January 27, 20220173
Fitch Revises Nigeria’s Outlook

Fitch Ratings has established Ecobank Nigeria Limited’s (ENG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B-’ with a Stable Outlook.

Fitch has upgraded the bank’s National Short-Term Rating to ‘F2(nga)’ from ‘F3(nga)’.

The IDRs of Ecobank are driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as expressed by its Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b-,’ stating that the bank has a moderate market share of the country’s banking sector assets, but its franchise benefits from being a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, a large pan-African banking group with operations spanning 33 countries across sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

Fitch expects profitability to improve comparatively with receding asset-quality pressures and lower LICs. The rating agency recounted that Ecobank’s loans have declined in recent years, stressing that it does not see a high risk of the largest Stage 2 loans, concentrated within the oil and gas sector, of becoming impaired.

It noted that its asset-quality assessment is positively influenced by a substantial amount of non-loan assets, largely comprising government securities and cash reserves at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Fitch detected that “ENG’s total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 19.6 per cent at the end the first quarter of 2021 maintains a comfortable buffer above the 10 per cent regulatory requirement for a bank with a national licence and the bank’s tangible leverage ratio of 10.7 per cent at the end of the first quarter of 2021, which compares favourably with that of peers’’.

Impaired loans net of specific loan loss allowances represented a significant 46 per cent of Fitch Core Capital at the end of the first quarter of last year, but risks to capital are mitigated by strong collateral coverage and recovery expectations of the two large upstream impaired loans.”

Nigeria To Copy China, Others To Reduce Unemployment
Related tags :

About Author

Ecobank Gets Stable Outlook From Fitch Ratings
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Sevilla NEWSLETTERSPORTS
August 17, 20200249

Europa League: Sevilla Secures Victory against Manchester United, Qualify for Final

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Manchester United were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal as Sevilla enjoyed another special night in the Europa League by coming from behind
Read More
Nigerian Workers COVERLABOURNEWSLETTER
November 18, 20180366

NLC Tells Workers to Vote against Governors Opposed to N30,000 Minimum Wage

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Insists on implementation of N30,000 minimum wage Amid opposition by some governors, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday said it would not succumb
Read More
Abacha Stole Close to $1 billion in the '90s COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 20, 20200619

Buhari Urges Armed Forces to Ensure Peace and Stability in Northeast

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari says the Nigerian government will ensure that permanent peace and stability returns to the troubled Northeast. He, therefore, cha
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.