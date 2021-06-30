fbpx
Ecobank Bags 2021 African SME Bank Award

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

Ecobank Bags 2021 African SME Bank Award

June 30, 2021086
Ecobank Bags 2021 African SME Bank Award

The Pan-African banking group, the Ecobank Group, has been named the African Banker’s 2021 African SME Bank of the Year.

Ecobank beat a host of other banks in the African Banker Awards 2021 to take home the SME Award in a 2020 tumultuous year characterised by the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), among others.

A statement on Wednesday stated that the African SME Bank of the Year award 2021 recognised the bank which has significantly contributed to the development of the SME sector and has helped them to build the economic backbone of the continent.

It added that part of the entry criteria required that the winning bank has significantly catalysed funding into the private sector in Africa and promoted enterprise development by facilitating credit and access to finance for SMEs.

READ ALSO: FG Slashes Electricity Subsidy Payment, Now Pays N30bn Monthly

Since the onset of Covid-19, the Ecobank Group said it had ramped up investments in programmes targeting SMEs by expanding SME-focused lines of credit, providing technical assistance to SME development institutions and building SMEs’ capacity via linkage programmes in partnership with its strategic partners.

The bank added that it had been at the forefront of promoting gender inclusion and closing the gender finance gap through innovative initiatives such as ‘Ellevate by Ecobank’ that targets women-led and women-focused businesses across the continent.

Commenting on the recognition, Ecobank Group Executive, Commercial Banking, Josephine Ankomah, said, “2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. It required resilience and innovation.

“We needed to rethink our business and provide innovative ways to assist our SME customers to help them to survive the difficulties brought about by the pandemic.

“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition. Our immense gratitude goes to our staff, customers and partners who have made this possible.”

About Author

Ecobank Bags 2021 African SME Bank Award
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Tottenham NEWSLETTERSPORTS
June 20, 20200183

EPL: Fernandes Rescues Man Utd at Tottenham

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bruno Fernandes’s penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Tottenham as the Red Devils had another late spot-kick overturned by a VAR review on
Read More
FG Seizes Dan Etete's Private Jet COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 7, 20200177

Malabu Oil Deal: FG Seizes Dan Etete’s Private Jet Worth $57 million

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The investigation into allegations of corruption and money laundering against Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete has taken a new turn with th
Read More
Systemic Problems Stalls Supply Of 3,599MW Electricity To Consumers - NDPHC [ MAIN ]COVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
March 8, 20210707

Eight Power Plants Inoperative On National Grid

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Eight power plants were unable to generate electricity as of 6 am on Sunday, according to information obtained from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.