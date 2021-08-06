fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWS

EbonyLife Studios, US Firm Secure Rights To Produce Movie On Hushpuppi

August 6, 20210177
EbonyLife Studios, US Firm Secure Rights To Produce Movie On Hushpuppi

A US film company, Will Packer Productions, and EbonyLife Studios have secured rights to produce a movie based on an article by Bloomberg about Ramon Olorunwa Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The Nigerian Instagram celebrity who is facing criminal charges was apprehended by Dubai Police in June last year, alongside 11 of his associates over charges bordering on hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft.

Hw was soon extradited to the US after the UAE police detailed his arrest in a special operation dubbed ‘Fox Hunt 2’ where he was alleged to have defrauded 1.9 million victims to the tune of N168 billion.

He was arraigned and is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Chicago ahead of his trial.

He admitted guilt to the money laundering charges allegations against him, which could see him spend 20 years behind bars.

According to Deadline, Abudu and Packer are now collaborating to create an untitled project based on a detailed article written by Evan Ratliff, about Hushpuppi, the Bloomberg journalist covered the cyber fraud case.

Will Packer Productions and EbonyLife Studios secured the rights and set up the project at Universal Pictures.

READ ALSO: Kyari Changes Story, Says Hushpuppi Requested For Help To Recover N8m For Friend

Packer and James Lopez will produce through their Will Packer Productions, with Abudu using her own EbonyLife TV.

Speaking on the project, Abudu said: “EbonyLife is uniquely positioned to ensure the depth and authenticity of this film. This is why we needed to partner with a major Hollywood producer like Will Packer Productions.

“They are equally invested in telling stories that resonate with our audiences. We understand the environment of poverty and deprivation that breeds highly talented and fundamentally flawed characters like Hushpuppi.

“And WPP knows how to create stories with global appeal.”

On his part, Packer said: “Ten months ago, Mo pitched us a rich and entertaining concept steeped in Nigerian culture that can only be told with the help of her unique perspective.

“Together we knew Evan’s work was the definitive telling and the perfect anchor of this saga.”

About Author

EbonyLife Studios, US Firm Secure Rights To Produce Movie On Hushpuppi
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 21, 20154216

‘The Department’ Premieres, Gets High Ratings

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian movie lovers have interesting flicks to look forward this year, as the movie industry continues in its stride to attain international standards. On
Read More
June 23, 20140133

BREAKING NEWS! Explosion Rocks Kano School Today

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Scores were feared dead this afternoon in an explosion at the premises of Kano School of Health Technology located along Gida Murtala–B UK Road. The high ca
Read More
UNDP Human Development NEWS
March 6, 20180172

UNDP to Improve Nigeria’s Economy Through Guided Entrepreneurship Training

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has made known its commitment to help Nigeria improve its ailing economy through a proposed entrepreneurship
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.