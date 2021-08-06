EbonyLife Studios, US Firm Secure Rights To Produce Movie On Hushpuppi

August 6, 2021 177

A US film company, Will Packer Productions, and EbonyLife Studios have secured rights to produce a movie based on an article by Bloomberg about Ramon Olorunwa Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The Nigerian Instagram celebrity who is facing criminal charges was apprehended by Dubai Police in June last year, alongside 11 of his associates over charges bordering on hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft.

Hw was soon extradited to the US after the UAE police detailed his arrest in a special operation dubbed ‘Fox Hunt 2’ where he was alleged to have defrauded 1.9 million victims to the tune of N168 billion.

He was arraigned and is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Chicago ahead of his trial.

He admitted guilt to the money laundering charges allegations against him, which could see him spend 20 years behind bars.

According to Deadline, Abudu and Packer are now collaborating to create an untitled project based on a detailed article written by Evan Ratliff, about Hushpuppi, the Bloomberg journalist covered the cyber fraud case.

Will Packer Productions and EbonyLife Studios secured the rights and set up the project at Universal Pictures.

Packer and James Lopez will produce through their Will Packer Productions, with Abudu using her own EbonyLife TV.

Speaking on the project, Abudu said: “EbonyLife is uniquely positioned to ensure the depth and authenticity of this film. This is why we needed to partner with a major Hollywood producer like Will Packer Productions.

“They are equally invested in telling stories that resonate with our audiences. We understand the environment of poverty and deprivation that breeds highly talented and fundamentally flawed characters like Hushpuppi.

“And WPP knows how to create stories with global appeal.”

On his part, Packer said: “Ten months ago, Mo pitched us a rich and entertaining concept steeped in Nigerian culture that can only be told with the help of her unique perspective.

“Together we knew Evan’s work was the definitive telling and the perfect anchor of this saga.”