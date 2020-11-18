Ebonyi Governor Umahi Confirms Defection To APC

November 18, 2020 19

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has confirmed his defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Umahi, speaking to Journalists in Abakaliki, Tuesday, said he moved to the APC because of the injustice meted out to the Southeast by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Umahi insisted that he would continue to agitate for the interest of the South East in or out of office adding that he has decided to become the sacrificial lamb that would be crucified for the interest and good of the South East as a zone.

“Let me clear the air and state that I never sort for the ticket of PDP Presidency and I will not. Whoever that said that I moved to APC because they refused to zone the ticket to me is being very mischievous. Because even if PDP promises me, an individual a presidential ticket, how does it work?”.

“It is expected that well over 8000 delegates would elect the person and such promise cannot happen without more than 10 or 20 people. People are being very mischievous but I tell you, there are a lot of prominent people from South East that can take the slot of PDP.

“Why am I moving to APC? Some people said I was promised this and that but I tell you, there is no such discussion. APC never promised me any position, they never promised South East any position, there was no such discussion, however I offered this movement as a protest to the injustice being done to South East by the PDP since 1998 till date,” Umahi said.

He noted that between 1999 till date, the South East region has continued to support the PDP, yet the party has not deemed it fit to zone the Presidency to the South East adding that there are credible and qualified personalities in the zone that are competent to rule the country.

Governor Umahi further noted that despite his movement to the APC, he would not castigate the PDP stressing that he wishes the party would consider the region and zone the Presidency to South East for equity and fairness.

The Ebonyi State Governor who pointed out that he might quit politics in 2023 said that he has not yet declared interest for the office of the Presidency and would support any candidate from the zone for the exalted position.