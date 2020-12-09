fbpx
N-Power Nexit: Check Out Easy Steps To Update Portal, Answer Questions Correctly

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]JOBSNEWSLETTER

N-Power Nexit: Check Out Easy Steps To Update Portal, Answer Questions Correctly

December 9, 2020056
NEXIT Portal For N-Power Beneficiaries

The Nexit programme launched by the federal government has redeemed long lost hope of exited N-Power batch A and B beneficiaries.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Federal Government unveiled a portal, NEXIT, in which former N-power beneficiaries can simply apply for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Empowerment Options.

During the unveiling of the Nexit Portal by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, she urged interested exited beneficiaries of N-power to log on to the portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options.

What Is N-Power Nexit Portal?

The Nexit portal is a platform developed by the FG and CBN for interested exited N-power beneficiaries to access government’s empowernment programmes.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq who announced the development on Friday, she said that the EXIT portal is to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs.

READ ALSO: N-POWER NEXIT PORTAL: All You Need To Know, How Beneficiaries Can Apply For CBN Empowerment

Steps On How To Apply

  • Login to your Npower Portal npvn.npower.gov.ng/login
  • Enter your Email and Password
  • Click on NEXIT Portal
  • Fill in your correct details
  • Click on Submit.

Many are currently having issues answering questions which is causing them setbacks from completing the signing of the Nexit programme.

This article will help you answer those questions correctly.

How To Update Nexit Portal

Steps on how to answer questions

1) Do you have a job after exiting from the N-Power Programme?
ANSWER: No

2) What type of job?
ANSWER: Self-employed

3) During the N-power programme, did you acquire a skill?
ANSWER: If you do say Yes, if not say No

4) Do you have an existing business?
ANSWER: No

5) Do you have any business idea you intend to start?
ANSWER: Yes

6) Do you desire to own a business venture?
ANSWER: Yes

7) Do you need a loan for your business venture?
ANSWER: Yes

8) Would you like to participate in a digital and e-commerce skills acquisition training programme?
ANSWER: Yes

NB: The questions and answer tips were gotten from empowerment to opportunities website.

Related tags :

About Author

N-Power Nexit: Check Out Easy Steps To Update Portal, Answer Questions Correctly
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer.

Related Articles

Femi Otedola LEGALNEWSLETTER
January 29, 2019030

DSS Provided $500,000 in Sting Operation against Farouk Lawan – Otedola

The trial of former Rep. Farouk Lawan resumed in Abuja on Monday with Mr Femi Otedola, testifying that the $500,000 offered to the accused was from Department of State Service (DSS). Business magnate
Read More
Kemi Adeosun BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 21, 2018017

Nigeria’s Economic Growth Outlook Positive, says Adeosun

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has stated that the country’s economic outlook for the year 2018 and beyond is positive. She stated that the country was now resilient after exiting recessi
Read More
FEC COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 4, 2019061

Presidency Announces Postponement of FEC Meeting

The federal executive council (FEC) meeting will not take place on Wednesday. Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, announced this in a statement on Tuesday. He said the postponement of the FEC mee
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon