N-Power Nexit: Check Out Easy Steps To Update Portal, Answer Questions Correctly

The Nexit programme launched by the federal government has redeemed long lost hope of exited N-Power batch A and B beneficiaries.

Bizwatch Nigeria reported that the Federal Government unveiled a portal, NEXIT, in which former N-power beneficiaries can simply apply for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Empowerment Options.

During the unveiling of the Nexit Portal by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, she urged interested exited beneficiaries of N-power to log on to the portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options.

What Is N-Power Nexit Portal?

The Nexit portal is a platform developed by the FG and CBN for interested exited N-power beneficiaries to access government’s empowernment programmes.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq who announced the development on Friday, she said that the EXIT portal is to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs.

Steps On How To Apply

Login to your Npower Portal npvn.npower.gov.ng/login

Enter your Email and Password

Click on NEXIT Portal

Fill in your correct details

Click on Submit.

Many are currently having issues answering questions which is causing them setbacks from completing the signing of the Nexit programme.

This article will help you answer those questions correctly.

How To Update Nexit Portal

Steps on how to answer questions

1) Do you have a job after exiting from the N-Power Programme?

ANSWER: No

2) What type of job?

ANSWER: Self-employed

3) During the N-power programme, did you acquire a skill?

ANSWER: If you do say Yes, if not say No

4) Do you have an existing business?

ANSWER: No

5) Do you have any business idea you intend to start?

ANSWER: Yes

6) Do you desire to own a business venture?

ANSWER: Yes

7) Do you need a loan for your business venture?

ANSWER: Yes

8) Would you like to participate in a digital and e-commerce skills acquisition training programme?

ANSWER: Yes

NB: The questions and answer tips were gotten from empowerment to opportunities website.