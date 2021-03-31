Easter: Friday, Monday Declared Public Holiday By FG

March 31, 2021 106

Ahead of the Easter Celebration, the Federal Government declared Friday, April 2, and Monday, April 5 as public holidays.

This was disclosed in a press statement by the Federal Ministry of Interior on its official Twitter handle.

In the statement, the interior ministry Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, encouraged Christians to imbibe the qualities of kindness, love, peace, patience, forbearance, and forgiveness.

MINISTRY OF INTERIOR

ABUJA



PRESS RELEASE



FG DECLARES FRIDAY 2ND, MONDAY 5TH APRIL, 2021 PUBLIC HOLIDAYS TO MARK EASTER CELEBRATION



The Federal Government has declared Friday 2nd and Monday 5th April 2021, Public Holidays to mark this year’s Easter Celebration. — Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) March 30, 2021

READ ALSO: Non-Disclosure Of Owners Of Corporate Entities Dangerous – NEITI

FG Will Leave No Stone Unturned

Aregbesola assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would “leave no stone unturned” regarding the war against insecurity in the country.

He added that the business of security was every Nigerian’s responsibility, calling on patriots “at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry.”

He also enjoined Nigerians to throw their support behind the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on steering the country toward a path that is meaningful for Nigerians.