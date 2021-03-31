Easter: Friday, Monday Declared Public Holiday By FG

Ahead of the Easter Celebration, the Federal Government declared Friday, April 2, and Monday, April 5 as public holidays.
This was disclosed in a press statement by the Federal Ministry of Interior on its official Twitter handle.
In the statement, the interior ministry Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, encouraged Christians to imbibe the qualities of kindness, love, peace, patience, forbearance, and forgiveness.
FG Will Leave No Stone Unturned
Aregbesola assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would “leave no stone unturned” regarding the war against insecurity in the country.
He added that the business of security was every Nigerian’s responsibility, calling on patriots “at this critical time in the history of our country, to support the efforts of all security agencies in ensuring peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry.”
He also enjoined Nigerians to throw their support behind the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on steering the country toward a path that is meaningful for Nigerians.
