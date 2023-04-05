Easter 2023: FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holiday

For this year’s Easter celebration, the Federal Government has designated Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10, 2023 as public holidays. Rauf Aregbesola, the interior minister, announced it in Abuja.

Aregbesola asked Christians to imitate Jesus Christ’s qualities of selflessness, unity, forgiveness, compassion, love, peace, and patience as demonstrated by His earthly mission in a statement released on Wednesday and signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Begore.

The minister urged Christians and other Nigerians to embrace the occasion of the Easter holiday this year to pray for an end to the country’s security issues.

Aregbesola said “Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public spiritedness by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security of lives and property of the citizenry”.

The minister assured that the Federal Government is doing all that is necessary to ensure a peaceful transition of government following the peaceful conduct of elections.

While wishing Christians at home and in the Diaspora a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, he also enjoins them to love their neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity of spirit, with the well-to-do sharing their substance with the less privileged around them.

Aregbesola once more assures Nigerians that the nation is persistently on the path to greatness and urges all to positively deploy their creative energy for the full realisation of the coming prosperity.