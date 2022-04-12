fbpx

Easter 2022: FG Declares Friday, Monday As Public Holiday

April 12, 2022084
The Federal Government (FG) has declared Friday (Good Friday) April 15th, and Monday (Easter Monday) April 18th, 2022 as public holidays to mark the Easter celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in a statement on Tuesday, urged Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ.

The Minister urged Christians and all Nigerians alike to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for an end to all security challenges bedevilling every part of Nigeria.

Aregbesola assured that FG will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport, and the railway are timely brought to an end.

“Security is everybody’s business. I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and public-spiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country, by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and security to the lives and property of the citizenry,” he said.

While wishing Christians at home and in the Diaspora a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, he also called on Nigerians to join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity for all.

Aregbesola assured Nigerians that the nation is inexorably on the path to greatness, despite the present challenges confronting her.

” There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel,” he stated.

He wished all Christians a most blissful Easter Celebration.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

