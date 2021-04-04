Easter 2021: Best Bible Passages, Easter Messages, Wishes For Your Loved Ones

Happy Easter!!!!!!! Easter Sunday is one of the most significant festivals in the Christian calendar, it is the day on which Jesus Christ was resurrected after he was crucified upon the cross on Good Friday. This year, Easter Sunday is celebrated on Sunday 4th, April 2021. To show our love to you and this festive period, we combined special Easter messages, wishes and Bible passages that you should send to your family, friends, special ones and others to pass on your good wishes.
Easter Messages, Wishes and Bible Passages For Your Loved Ones
- Here’s to hoping this Easter brings to your family health, happiness, and lots of love. A very happy Easter to you.
- Wishing you all the love and happiness that only Easter can bring. Have a joyous celebration with your family!
- Easter is a time of reflection and joy. When we emerge from our cocoon of doubt to fly freely on the wings of faith. I wish you and your family a pleased Easter.
- Happy Easter to a special bunny! May your day be filled with fun and joy and lots of delicious chocolate Easter bunnies and peeps!
- During this hopeful time of year, I wish you and yours the best this Easter. Happy Easter to you
- May the Lord bless your home with happiness and unwavering faith this Easter. May health and prosperity come your way for now and forever. Happy Easter to you.
- “He is not here, for He has risen, just as He said (He would). Come! See the place where He was lying”. – Matthew 28: 6
- “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy, he has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” 1 Peter 1:3
- “With great power, the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God’s grace was so powerfully at work in them all.” Acts 4:33
- “He is not here; he has risen!” Luke 24:6a
- “He is not here but has risen. Remember how he told you, while He was still in Galilee, that the Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men and be crucified and on the third-day rise.” Luke 24: 6-7
- “We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him.” Romans 6:9
- “Christ Jesus who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us.” Romans 8:34
- “The death he died, he died to sin once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. In the same way, count yourselves dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus.” Romans 6:8-11
- “Now if we died with Christ, we believe that we will also live with him. For we know that since Christ was raised from the dead, he cannot die again; death no longer has mastery over him.” Romans 6:8-11
- “The angel said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.'” Matthew 28:5-6
- “Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.” John 11:25
- Easter symbolizes the renewal of life. I wish you and your family the renewal of life, love, and happiness. Happy Easter to you.
- Stay blessed, be happy and have a wonderful Easter!
- Happy Easter to you, may all your heart’s most fond desires come true!
- Sending you Easter blessings and wishing you a reflective, peaceful holiday.
- Easter brings fun, Easter bring Happiness, Easter brings God’s endless blessings, Easter brings love and the freshness of spring. Happy Easter to you and your family!
- Here’s to an Easter spent remembering what the holiday is really about: peace, forgiveness, and the gift of Jesus
- “Celebrating the miracle of Easter, the beauty of God’s creation and the blessing of having you in my life.”
- “In this season of rebirth, may you feel your faith renewed and your heart made new with the hope Easter brings.”
- “Happy Resurrection Day to a wonderful family!”
- “Praying your Easter will be bright with the hope and joy of our risen Savior.”
- “He is risen! Hoping your Easter is happy and blessed.”
- “Whatever lifts your spirits, brings you to hope and fills you with the miracle of Easter—that’s what I’m wishing for you.”
- One of the best ways to celebrate Easter 2021 is by keeping your heart pure and filling it with utmost love. I wish you a very happy Easter Sunday!
