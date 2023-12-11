East Africa’s Peleza Expands Operations And Establishes Presence In Uganda

Peleza, East Africa’s digital security infrastructure company, has made its foray into Uganda with its successful incorporation. This entrance marks an important expansion, opening new opportunities to engage with the vibrant market, foster partnerships, and further establish expertise in the region.

With this expanded capacity, Peleza is now better positioned to navigate the intricacies of the Ugandan market and establish itself as a trusted partner for businesses. The company takes pride in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions, including background screening, KYC/KYB, and Business Onboarding, among others.

In significant progression, Peleza has not only expanded its operations but has also secured the PDPO license, with a principal purpose to promote transparency and regulate the responsible use and disclosure of personal data. This achievement highlights the dedication to upholding the highest standards of data protection for both users and clients alike.

The acquisition of the PDPO license seeks to reinforce trust and credibility within the market, showing Peleza’s proactive approach to ethical data management. This strategic move affirms that the foundation of digital security lies in safeguarding the privacy and confidentiality of data to shape actions and influence decisions.

“Peleza remains unwavering in its commitment to building a resilient infrastructure capable of facilitating swift and well-informed compliance decisions. The expansion to Uganda and the securing of appropriate licenses have been among our goals, and we are pleased to consistently grow and meet the demands of the ecosystem,” says CEO Marita Mutemi.

The acquisition of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) Uganda signifies Peleza’s dedication to establishing itself as a trusted and reputable entity in the market.