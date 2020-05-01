Easing of Lockdown: FCTA Urges Residents To Avoid Overcrowded Areas

The Nigerian Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has urged Abuja residents to avoid overcrowded areas ahead of gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, as announced by the President with effective from Monday, May 4.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu gave the warning at the Flag off of the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable groups in Abuja Nigeria’s capital.

Aliyu noted that in the aftermath of easing the lockdown, measures would be dependant on what people do in their own right hands.

The minister noted that easing lockdown was the most critical period, adding that experience had shown that even the most developed nations like Germany and Britain recorded a high number of COVID-19 cases after the lockdown.

“Even Ghana is experiencing a high rate of new cases of about 274 after relaxing the lockdown.

“That is the implication that comes with it. It is not a time for social visits and littering about on the street.

By doing this, we are endangering the lives of our loved ones.

“If you do not have any reason to be on the street, please for your own safety, let us stay at home.

“Let’s ensure that we do not encourage overcrowded areas, instead, obey the social distancing and do not saturate the markets,” Aliyu said.

The Minister disclosed that after the COVID – 19 pandemic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) would revisit issues of urban renewal and slum upgrade.

She decried a lack of adequate planning in the satellite towns, adding that the administration would do everything possible to address the situation at the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What we are seeing today in our suburbs that we are struggling to control is lack of adequate planning of our satellite towns, but at the end of the pandemic, life will never be the same and we shall get better,” she said.

