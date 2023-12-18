Earn Money For Your Waste With Sahara Group Foundation’s Go-Recycling Initiative

Go-Recycling, a joint initiative by Sahara Group Foundation, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF),IBILE OIL&GAS, and Wecyclers, continues to expand its reach with the launch of its newest hub in Apapa-Iganmu LCDA while offering cash incentives to Lagos residents in exchange for recyclable waste materials.

This project aims to promote sustainable environmental practices across Lagos by establishing 12 recycling exchange hubs throughout the state. Currently, six hubs are operational: Isolo LCDA: Osolo Way, Aswani Road, Igando-Ikotun LCDA: Ikotun-Idimu Road, Off Egbe Road, Lagos Island LCDA: 173 Adeniji Adele Road, Onigbongbo LCDA: 30 Kudira Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, NRC Building, old Akute road, Ifako Ijaiye Annex office, and No 1 Adekunle Deen Sari-Iganmu secondary school, Orile bus stop, Orile Iganmu.

L-R: Abiola Ibine, Lead, Sustainability, IBILE Oil & Gas Corporation, Folashade Adebanjo, Programs Manager, Sahara Group Foundation, Honourable Olufemi Bamidele, Vice Chairman, Apapa-Iganmu LCDA, Oluwole Ayodele, Wrex Manager, Wecyclers, and Adekunle Jamiu, Head, Internal Audits, LSETF, at the Go Recycling Hub Launch

Lagosians can bring their recyclable materials such as pet plastics, pure water sachets, plastic chairs, plastic tables, paper, cardboard, HDPE, LDPE, can bottles, and glass bottles to any of the hubs where they will be weighed and recorded for collection of cash whether instantly or periodically depending on the choice of the individuals, during weekdays from 9am to 5pm and get rewarded.

Speaking on the Go Recycling project, Ejiro Gray, Director of Sahara Group Foundation, expressed her excitement about the project’s progress. “The Go-Recycling project has significantly impacted lives and communities across Lagos so far, as it is creating a movement of environmentally conscious Lagosians” she stated. Gray encouraged Lagosians to embrace the project by visiting the hubs to exchange their

waste for cash incentives. Sahara Group Foundation and its partners, LSETF, IBILE OIL&GAS, and Wecyclers, through this initiative is

helping to create awareness about recycling and promote its adoption. By making a conscious effort to reduce, reuse, and recycle, you too can become an agent of change contributing to a cleaner, healthier and sustainable Lagos.