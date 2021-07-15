Eagle Eye: EFCC Develops New App To Combat Crime

July 15, 2021 106

As part of its goal to facilitate swift and anonymous crime reporting, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) unveiled an application dubbed ‘Eagle Eye’.

According to the Chairman of the commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the app was developed by a staff of the agency, and is the first of its kind by “any law enforcement agency in the country.”

Bawa stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, noting that the app was part of his goal to ensure that the agency is “technologically driven”.

He said, “Secondly, it’s the product of ingenuity by a staff of the commission, being an application that was initiated, designed and developed by the EFCC.

“Thirdly, it’s a clear demonstration of my pledge, on the assumption of office, to run an agency that’s technologically driven.

READ ALSO: NIRSAL Covid-19 Loan 2021: Latest News Updates

“The Eagle Eye presents a new experience, a new information-sharing tool between the public and the EFCC.

“With the App, those who are afraid of reporting cases of corruption to the commission, either for fear of being identified as a partner or having their identity reviewed, can now do so with the assurance of full secrecy.

“I, therefore, appeal to members of the public to take advantage of this application in bringing cases of corruption and economic crimes to the knowledge of the EFCC.

“With the Eagle Eye, you have at your fingertips a device that will ultimately ensure that there is no hiding place for corrupt persons in Nigeria.

“It is a friendly application with features that can be navigated by any literate person.

“The first step is to download the App on one’s device, take pictures and upload pictures. There is a column requesting for the sender’s phone number and address, in a bid to discourage malicious reporting.”