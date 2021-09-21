E-Naira Is Nigeria’s Legal Tender – CBN Official

September 21, 2021 22

The Director, Payment System Management at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Musa Jimoh, says the e-naira that will be launched next month is Nigeria’s Legal tender.

As such. he says digital currency must be accepted as a form of payment by all businesses and merchants.

He said this during an interview on the ‘Business Morning’ programme on Channels Television on Monday.

He urged Nigerians to open e-naira wallets which could be downloaded on their phones from October 1.

Jimoh said, “Today, anywhere you present naira to pay, compulsorily it must be accepted because that is our fiat currency. So, the same way naira is accepted that you can’t reject it, is the same way e-naira must be accepted.

“Anywhere in this country where e-naira is presented, it must be accepted. So, merchants must accept e-naira as a means of payment.”

READ ALSO: Naira Sells For N575/$1 At Parallel Market

“The liability of the e-naira money is directly on CBN which is similar to the cash you hold. The liability of the cash you hold today rests with the CBN. So, it gives Nigerians the opportunity to bank with CBN,” Jimoh said.

On whether Nigeria was ripe for the e-naira due to the technological challenges in the country, Jimoh said he didn’t expect it to be a major problem.

He added, “E-naira is a journey. We don’t expect that on October 1, all business merchants in Nigeria will accept it. We don’t even expect that come October 1, all Nigerians will have e-naira. It is a journey. It will continue to grow.

“Remember there was a time in this country when you had to practically beg business outlets, merchants and others to accept POS transactions. But we have come to a point where traders now beg for POS terminals.”