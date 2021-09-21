fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

E-Naira Is Nigeria’s Legal Tender – CBN Official

September 21, 2021022
e-Naira: CBN Advised To Test Run Digital Currency Before Launch

The Director, Payment System Management at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Musa Jimoh, says the e-naira that will be launched next month is Nigeria’s Legal tender.

As such. he says digital currency must be accepted as a form of payment by all businesses and merchants.

He said this during an interview on the ‘Business Morning’ programme on Channels Television on Monday.

He urged Nigerians to open e-naira wallets which could be downloaded on their phones from October 1.

Jimoh said, “Today, anywhere you present naira to pay, compulsorily it must be accepted because that is our fiat currency. So, the same way naira is accepted that you can’t reject it, is the same way e-naira must be accepted.

“Anywhere in this country where e-naira is presented, it must be accepted. So, merchants must accept e-naira as a means of payment.”

READ ALSO: Naira Sells For N575/$1 At Parallel Market

“The liability of the e-naira money is directly on CBN which is similar to the cash you hold. The liability of the cash you hold today rests with the CBN. So, it gives Nigerians the opportunity to bank with CBN,” Jimoh said.

On whether Nigeria was ripe for the e-naira due to the technological challenges in the country, Jimoh said he didn’t expect it to be a major problem.

He added, “E-naira is a journey. We don’t expect that on October 1, all business merchants in Nigeria will accept it. We don’t even expect that come October 1, all Nigerians will have e-naira. It is a journey. It will continue to grow.

“Remember there was a time in this country when you had to practically beg business outlets, merchants and others to accept POS transactions. But we have come to a point where traders now beg for POS terminals.”

About Author

E-Naira Is Nigeria’s Legal Tender – CBN Official
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

October 9, 20140118

Ebola: NLC Urges Health Ministry To Continue Preventive Measures

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Ministry of Health to continue in its active roles and intensify actions in dealing with the dreaded
Read More
U.S. Attorney General INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
January 14, 20200254

U.S. Attorney General Asks Apple to Unlock iPhones Belonging to Naval Base Attack Suspect

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Attorney General William Barr has joined the FBI in asking Apple to unlock two iPhones belonging to the man who attacked a naval base in Pensacola, Florida,
Read More
P&ID Case COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
June 24, 20190275

Court Sentences 5 REA Directors for Malfeasance in N5.2 billion Project

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Justice Adebukola Banjoko, of an Abuja High Court has convicted five Directors of the Rural Electricity Agency (REA) over their involvement in a contract sc
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.