“E-Cigarettes Are Dangerous, Highly Addictive” – WHO

July 27, 20210151
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said that electronic cigarettes and similar devices are dangerous to health and must be regulated to curb the tobacco industry’s “criminal” tactics to get young people hooked on nicotine.

“Nicotine is highly addictive. Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) are harmful, and must be better regulated,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic 2021, which focused on new and emerging products, was published on Tuesday.

The report said ENDS should be tightly regulated for maximum public health protection.

“Where they are not banned, governments should adopt appropriate policies to protect their populations from the harms of ENDS, and to prevent their uptake by children, adolescents and other vulnerable groups,” Tedros said.

The UN health agency’s eighth tobacco report said ENDS manufacturers often target youths with thousands of tantalising flavours — the document listed 16,000 — and reassuring statements.

Doctor Vinayak Prasad, who heads the WHO’s Tobacco Free Initiative, said targeting children “with toxic and poisonous products is a criminal act”.

“It’s the most criminal act. And it’s a human rights violation,” he told a press conference.

“They run the risk of being addicted for the rest of their lives.”

The report said there were still more than a billion smokers around the world.

Tobacco is responsible for the deaths of eight million people a year, including one million from second-hand smoke, it stressed.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, the WHO’s global ambassador for non-communicable diseases, said: “As cigarette sales have fallen, tobacco companies have been aggressively marketing new products — like e-cigarettes and heated-tobacco products — and lobbied governments to limit their regulation.

“Their goal is simple: to hook another generation on nicotine. We can’t let that happen.”

